CJ wins, CJ loses: Learning experience – Topex

Matapos nilang ma-sweep, 18-0, ang double-round eliminations, hindi na muling tumikim ng panalo ang Lyceum of the Philippines.

Tinalo man nila ang San Beda sa eliminations nang da­lawang beses, binawian din sila at sa pinakamahalagang yugto pa – Finals. Kitang-kita na ma­tinding paghahanda ang ginawa ni coach Boyet Fernandez para talunin ang Pirates.

Naubusan man ang Lyceum, masaya pa rin si coach Topex Robinson sa pinakitang tapang ng kanyang Pirates.

“LPU is not just CJ ­Perez’s team, ‘pag sinabing LPU kasama na din sa kuwento ang Marcelino twins,” ani coach Topex.

Tinutukoy niya ang kambal na sina JC at JV na mahalagang piyesa sa nakakasakal na depensa ng Pirates.

“Sometimes CJ wins a game for us but sometimes CJ loses. I love CJ the way he played, the way he motivates his teammates, I see him playing hard, working hard. That’s what I love from CJ.”

“At the end of the day it is real­ly a learning experience for us as a young team like LPU, and Season 94 will start tomorrow for us,” dagdag nito.

Kinausap ng coach ang kanyang players sa dugout pagkatapos.

“Our vision won’t stop just because of losing this Finals. We just made a bigger platform now of really pushing through with our vision and then I’m excited for what lies ahead for us after this experience,” panini­guro ni Topex. “At the end of the day, we will be defined as a team on how we faced this adversity.”