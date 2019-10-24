CJ Peralta maoy labing daghang naslotan nga big-time drug suspek

Ang maayong performance sa pagka huwis maoy usa sa mga alas aron makuha sa bag-ong Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta ang labing taas nga puwesto sa Korte Suprema.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo, nga daghang nahimong “landmark decisions” si Peralta nga maoy nagmarka sa iyang pagkamaayong huwis.

Gawas sa mga gihukmang big-time drug suspects, si Peralta usab mipahamtang ug silot kamatayon sa usa ka polis nga mipusil sa usa ka 11 anyos nga nagpalipad ug tabanog sa ilang atop (People vs. Fallorina) ug ang labing una nga nasilotan ug plunder nga cashier sa Bureau of Internal Revenue (People vs. Manalili).

“Justice Peralta convicted the most number of accused involved in big-time drug cases and other serious crimes,” matud ni Panelo.

Ang mga aksiyon ni Peralta maoy naghimog agianan aron ihatag kaniya ang Special Centennial Awards in the Field of Criminal Law sa Korte Suprema ug Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

“His credible and no-nonsense management and expeditious disposal of heinous crimes and drug cases visibly strengthened the Philippine Criminal Justice System and help bolster and maintain respect, trust and confidence in our criminal courts,” dugang pa ni Panelo.

Masaligon ang Malacañang nga mapadayun ni CJ Peralta ang maayo nga pagdumala sa hudikatura ug ipatuman ang prinsipyo sa judicial excellence, integrity ug independence.

Si Peralta kapin sa tulo ka dekada nang nagserbisyo sa hudikatura isip trial court judge, associate justice ug presiding justice sa Sandiganbayan at associate justice sa Korte Suprema. (jess campos)