CJ Bersamin nakig bonding sa mga sakop sa media sa dili pa mo-retire

Sa dili pa hingpit nga moretiro si Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin nakig atubang knii sa mga sakop sa media alang sa usa ka get-together event.

Giulohang “Looking Back with Chief Justice Luke, Isang Pasasalamat” ang maong event nga maoy mibalik lantaw sa mga nahimo noya sa iyang pagdumala isip Chief Justice.

Sa gihimong nga State of the Judiciary ni Bersamin, gibida niini ang iyang mga pet project ug gitinguhang agenda.

Lakip niini ang Revision sa Rules of Court, paglusad sa Video Conferencing Technology alang sa pagdungog sa mga kaso, gipatas-an ang kantidad alang sa small claims ug revisions sa Law Student Practice Rule.

Pipila usab sa sa iyang mga agenda nga gusto niyang ipadayun nga ang mosunod nga Chief Justice ang pagpanindot amg equal justice sa nasud pinaagi sa pag-angkon og access ang matag usa sa hustisya.

Tumong usab ni Bersamin nga madisiplina ang matag ranks sa korte, aron hingpit nga mahatud sa matag korte sa nasud ang good service and equality.

“The Court recognizes that having ethical and competent members of the Bench and the Bar is essential to the Rule of Law. Hence, it must instill discipline in the ranks of the judges, court personnel, and the legal profession, and purge the judiciary of the corrupt, the misfits and the scalawags,” matud ni Bersamin.

Tuig 2018 milingkod isip pangulo sa labaw nga hukmanan si Bersamin. Ug sa sunod nga bulan gikatakda kining moretiro sa edad nga 70-anyos. (Jess Campos)