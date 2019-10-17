CJ Bersamin gustong malangay ang pagboto sa Marcos vs. Robredo poll protest

Giangkon ni Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin na gusti niyang malangan ang nahitabong botohan sa election protest nga gisang-at ni kanhi Senador Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. batok ni Vice President Leni Robredo.

Matud ni Bersamin, nga gusto niyang malangan ang botohan tungod kay dili siya gusto nga pasanginlan siya sa media ug publiko nga giluto ang resulta sa inisyal nga botohan.

“I wanted to delay the vote because I did not like to take part in it, because I did not like the public, like the media, speculating that I cooked or orchestrated the result,” matud ni Bersamin

Bisan paman niini, matud ni Bersamin nga giawhag siya sa en banc aron mobotar sa maong petisyon ug gitataw nga dili mahimong lutuon ang mga desisyon sa Korte Suprema.

“But the en banc prevailed on me to take the vote yesterday…But I always told you: Hindi pwedeng magluto dito sa Supreme Court dahil ang daming involved,” pagpasabot ni Bersamin.

Niadtong Martes, gipagawas na sa Presidential Electoral Tribunal, ang report sa recount sa tulo ka pilot provinces sa Camarines Sur, Iloilo ug Negros Oriental nga gipili ni Marcos.

Gihatagan usab ug 20 ka araw ang duha ka partido nga magsumite sa ilang komento kabahin sa committee report at memoranda sa third cause of action sa electoral protest ni Marcos. (Jess Campos)