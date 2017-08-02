CINEMALAYA AT THE AYALA CINEMAS

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Cinemalaya Foundation partner with Ayala Malls to bring the country’s biggest indie film festival, Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, closer to film enthusiasts and wider audiences with special screenings of full-length and short film finalists from August 5 to 13, 2017, at selected Ayala Malls Cinemas.

This year, film enthusiasts can catch the Cinemalaya screenings in Greenbelt 1 (Cinema 1 and Cinema 2), Glorietta 4 (Cinema 4), UP Town Center (Cinema 3), TriNoma (Cinema 1), Fairview Terraces (Cinema 1), and Marquee Mall in Pampanga.

With the theme “See the Big Picture,” the 2017 Cinemalaya features an impressive roster of films for full-length and short feature categories. The full-length films include: Ang Guro Kong Di Marunong Magbasa (My Teacher Who Doesn’t Know How To Read) by Perry Escaño; Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha (The Family That Doesn’t Weep) by Mes de Guzman; Baconaua by Joseph Israel Laban; Bagahe (The Baggage) by Zig Dulay; Nabubulok (The Decaying) by Sonny Calvento; Kiko Boksingero by Thop Nazareno; Requited by Nerissa Picadizo; Respeto by Treb Monteras II; and, Sa Gabing Nanahimik ang mga Kuliglig (Clouds of Plague) by Iar Lionel Benjamin Arondaing.

Instead of the usual 10 entries, there will be 12 short features, namely: Aliens Ata (Maybe Aliens) by Karl Glenn Barit; Bawod (Bent) by TM Malones; Fatima Marie Torres and the Invasion of Space Shuttle Pinas 25 by Carlo Francisco Manatad; Hilom (Still) by P.R. Patindol; Islabodan (Free Men) by Juan Carlo Tarobal; Juana and the Sacred Shores by Antonne Santiago; Lola Loleng (Grandma Loleng) by Jean Cheryl Tagyamon; Manong ng Pa-Aling (Man of Pa-Aling) by E del Mundo; Maria by Jaime Habac Jr.; Nakauwi Na by Marvin Cabangunay and Jaynus Olaivar; Nakaw by Arvin Belarmino and Noel Escondo; and, Sorry For The Inconvenience by Carl Adrian Chavez.

On its 13th year, the Cinemalaya will also be held outside Metro Manila at the Marquee Mall in Pampanga. For the opening salvo at Marquee Mall, meet and greet the director and cast of Requited, starring actors Jake Cuenca and Ana Luna, on August 5, at 5 p.m.

Catch the other Cinemalaya mainstays such as Best of the Festivals, Visions of Asia, Indie Nation, Dokyu, Animahenasyon, Cinemalaya Institute Showcase, Digital Classics and Retrospective, at the CCP’s Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo, Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (Little Theater), Tanghalang Huseng Batute (Studio Theater), and Tanghalang Manuel Conde (Dream Theater).