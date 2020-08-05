Cimatu: Sana ‘di matulad Cebu sa Metro Manila

Hinimok ni Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu ang mga local government unit ng Cebu para ipagpatuloy ang ginagawang aksyon laban sa COVID-19 para hindi matulad sa nangyari sa Metro Manila.

“I am worried that the health services sector might be overwhelmed since there are already a number of cases in Cebu City, what more if the cases in the province will also rise. Before when the cases in Cebu City were increasing, the cases in the province were low but now, it is starting to rise,” sinabi ng kalihim sa isang panayam, matapos ang pakikipagpulong nito kay Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at iba pang local chief executive sa Cebu City.

Siniguro naman ni Garcia na may sapat na espasyo ang mga provincial at district hospital dito dahil nasa 24 porsyento lamang ang kasalukuyang occupancy rate sa mga COVID-dedicated bed.

Kontento man si Cimatu sa hakbang ng Cebu government para sa pandemya, kailangan pa rin umanong gawin ang mga health protocol. Dagdag niya, “That was also the case of Manila before then suddenly the cases continue to go up. I hope this will not happen here because it would be a pity if Cebu City had already sacrificed but the cases have already then the province would also be dragged in.” (Prince Golez)