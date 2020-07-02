Cimatu hinamon mga Cebuano: Tapusin na ang quarantine

Nagbigay ng hamon si Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu sa mga residente ng Ceby City para tapusin na ang quarantine sa lugar, makaraang palawigin pa ang enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) dito.

“We have to end your quarantine already and I’m making this a message to all the Cebuanos. You help us end Cebu’s quarantine,” ayon sa kalihim.

Magandang balita rin umano na nagbago na ang ugali at pananaw ng mga residente sa nakalipas na mga araw matapos magdesisyon ang national government na higpitan pa ang aksyon sa lugar para labanan ang pagkalat ng coronavirus.

“We notice that compliance of Cebuanos have changed in the second week. If you are there, you will see that the lockdown is very strict and, unlike before, people are complying. That’s the first. Secondly, they are also complying with minimum health standards,” sabi ni Cimatu.

Nasa 2,000 dagdag na police personnel ang kinalat sa lungsod para ipatupad ang ECQ. (Prince Golez)