Cimatu binitawan DENR

Nagbitiw na sa kanyang puwesto si Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Roy Cimatu.

Kinumpirma kahapon ng Malacañang ang pagbibitiw ni Cimatu bilang miyembro ng gabinete ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at sinabing dahil sa kalusugan kung kaya’t ito nag-resign.

“Malacañang confirms the resignation of Roy Cimatu as Secretary of the DENR due to health reasons,” ayon sa pahayag ni acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles.

“We wish Secretary Cimatu good health as he transitions from his decades-long and stellar service in government to private life,” aniya pa.

Itinalaga bilang officer-in-charge sa DENR si Undersecretary Jim Sampulna. (Prince Golez)