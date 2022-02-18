Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Cimatu binitawan DENR

News
By Abante News
0 1

Nagbitiw na sa kanyang puwesto si Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Roy Cimatu.

Kinumpirma kahapon ng Malacañang ang pagbibitiw ni Cimatu bilang miyembro ng gabinete ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at sinabing dahil sa kalusugan kung kaya’t ito nag-resign.

“Malacañang confirms the resignation of Roy Cimatu as Secretary of the DENR due to health reasons,” ayon sa pahayag ni acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles.

Related Posts

Magalong tumaya sa Lacson-Sotto tandem

Legarda nangako ng trabaho, kabuhayan sa Ilocos Sur

IATF doctor inawat 2nd booster sa COVID

“We wish Secretary Cimatu good health as he transitions from his decades-long and stellar service in government to private life,” aniya pa.

Itinalaga bilang officer-in-charge sa DENR si Undersecretary Jim Sampulna. (Prince Golez)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Bakuna card ng 15 pang bansa pasado sa IATF

Presidente ng Switzerland na-COVID

6 dabarkads naging pari, madre na

1 of 3,093