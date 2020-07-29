Cignal, TV5, ONE ihahatid ang NBA

BALIK na ang NBA sa Philippine television.

Inanunsiyo ng NBA, Cignal TV, TV5 at ONE Sports ang magandang balita sa mga Pinoy.

Kinumpirma ni Cignal TV at TV5 President and CEO Robert P. Galang ang balik ere ng liga sa free at pay TV.

Ipapalabas ang free NBA games sa TV5 at ONE Sports simula Hulyo 31.

“We will deliver NBA content, not just for our pay TV subscribers but to the general public. Everyone will have access to the NBA through our channels TV5 and ONE Sports” sabi ni Galang.

Para naman sa Cignal subscribers, mapapanood ang mga laro sa NBA TV Philippines simula rin sa Biyernes.

“I think the NBA is a huge piece of the puzzle for us. We are the broadcast partner of the biggest, most prestigious basketball brand in the world. As the number one Pay TV provider in the country, we can provide the best viewing experience for 2.3 million homes because only NBA TV Philippines offers 24/7 access to the most number of NBA games in high definition,’’ sey naman ni Cignal marketing head Guido Zaballero. (Abante Sports)