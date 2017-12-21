Christmas ceasefire sa NPA pinairal

Ipinag-utos ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte ang suspension of military operations (SOMO) sa kilusang komunista simula Dis­yembre 24, 2017 hanggang Enero 2, 2018.

Taliwas ito sa pagmamatigas at naunang pahayag ng Pangulo na ayaw na niyang makipag-usap sa Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CCP-NPA-NDF).

Sinabi kahapon ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na sa pamamagitan ng unila­teral ceasefire ay mababawasan ang agam-agam ng publiko sa pagdiriwang ng Kapaskuhan at Bagong Taon.

Umaasa ang Palasyo na tutugunin ng CPP-NPA-NDF ang inis­yatiba ng gobyerno.

“The President announced a suspension of military operations (SOMO) from December 24, 2017 to January 2, 2018.

“This unilateral ceasefire would lessen the apprehension of the public this Christmas season. We expect that the CPP-NPA-NDFP would do a similar gesture of goodwill.

“Christmas holds a special place in the hearts of our countrymen. In the observance of this occasion, we hope that all Filipinos would stand together as one nation and aspire for peace in our beloved Philippines,” ang pahayag ni Roque.

Nakahanda naman ang Armed For­ces of the Philippines (AFP) na tumalima sa deklarasyon ni Pangulong Duterte hinggil sa tigil-putukan ngayong Kapaskuhan, ayon kay Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Sinabi naman ni AFP Public Affairs Office chief Col. Edgar Arevalo na ipakakalat na nila ang kaukulang memorandum circular hinggil sa ceasefire para maayos na makasunod ang mga sundalo mula sa mga detachment sa buong kapuluan.