CHR sa NPA: Karapatan ng sibilyan igalang

Pinagsabihan ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR) ang Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) at ang New People’s Army (NPA) na igalang at respetuhin ang human rights at domestic law sa bansa, kasunod ng mga isinumiteng report ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sa listahan ng mga sinira nitong mga bahay at istruktura at gamit na mga pag-aari ng mga sibilyan.

Sinabi pa ng CHR na naghain ng mga kaso ang AFP sa communist group dahil sa mga ginagawa nitong pag-atake sa sibilyan simula 2010.

“In a recent statement, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) has admitted that civilian properties were destroyed or damaged by its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), in the course of several operations. However, the CPP claims that those who have suffered damages were compensated,” sinabi ni CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Anne de Guia. (Kiko Cueto)