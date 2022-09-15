CHR boss iluklok na

Nababahala si Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman na hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring namumuno sa Commission on Human Rigths (CHR).

Partikular dito ang patuloy na bakanteng posisyon ng chairperson at commissioners.

Sa deliberasyon ng House Committee on Appropriations kaugnay sa 2023 proposed budget ng CHR, iginiit ni Lagman na dapat magtalaga na ng mga komisyuner sa naturang tanggapan.

“If the present administration is looking for a person, or persons who have credentials of human-rights advocacy, but who are willing to compromise their principles, then it will be a difficult search. It is just like looking for a needle in a haystack,” ayon kay Lagman.

Inihalintulad ni Lagman ang sitwasyon ng CHR sa Department of Health (DOH) na walang ring itinalagang permanenteng kalihim. (Eralyn Prado)