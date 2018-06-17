Chot sakit ulo sa Asian Games

PALAISIPAN pa din sa coaching staff ng Gilas Pilipinas kung sino ang bubuo sa Final 12 na isasabak sa nalalapit na 18th Asian Games sa Agosto 18 hanggang Setyembre 2 sa Jakarta at Palembang, Indonesia.

Ito ay dahil hinihingi na ng Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Asian Games Task Force ang buong listahan ng final composition ng national team upang maisumite sa itinakdang deadline ng organizing committee ng Asian Games.

“As you know, there are issues sa pagbuo ng team hindi ba,” sabi ni SBP basketball head coach Chot Reyes. “PBA had already give its statement. We don’t have anything right now until such time that we will have that final list and for that announcement.”

Una nang nagpaha­yag ang PBA na bubuuin ng mga manlalalaro ng Talk ‘N Text (TNT) Ka­Tropa ang pambansang koponan na lalahok sa Asiad at pupunuin na lamang ito ng ilang miyembro ng binuong cadet pool na iniha­handa para sa World Cup 2023.

“Well, we still have 24 players, iyun pa rin, old pool pa rin, the problem now is naming the Final 12. The PBA release a statement to we will work within that framework and I said, masyado pang mara­ming moving parts, so it’s going to be a long meeting now, hopefully to come out with the final list tomorrow,” sabi ni Reyes.

Isa pa sa pinagha­handaan ang pagsabak ng Pilipinas sa ikatlong window ng FIBA World Cup qualifier, nakatakda nitong makasagupa ang Chinese Taipei at Australia.

“Our players in the cadets pool are part of the 24, nandu’n naman sila, I don’t want to preempt, everything has to be approved and released by the SBP, by the PBA, daming dadaanan pa,” sabi ni Reyes. “Even Blatche and Abueva, they are part of the pool, everyone in the pool is a potential, they are part of consideration.” (Lito Oredo)