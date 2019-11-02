Una sa Balita


Chooks-To-Go kasado na sa 3×3 Olympic Qualifying

NAKAMIT ng Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas ang ‘di natamo ng Gilas Pilipinas na mag-qualify sa 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifying tournament.

Inihayag ng International Basketball Federation sa aktibidad sa Utsunomiya, Japan at sa kanilang website Biyernes ng gabi, na isa ang ‘Pinas 3×3 men’s team na pasok sa huling qualifying tourney para sa Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kabilang ang mga Pilipino sa pi­ling-pili lang na 20 bansa na mga maglalabo-labo sa 2019 FIBA 3X3 Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament sa Marso 2020 sa India.

“We’re very happy that the Phili­ppines will be competing in the upcoming­ Olympic Qualifying Tournament for a shot at making it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” ani ni Sama­hang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Alfredo Panlilio.

“3×3 is an area where Filipino basketball players can really excel and we’re delighted that a Filipino basketball team will get to test their skills against the world’s best. The SBP thanks all the private promoters that held 3×3 events especially Chooks-To-Go led by Ronald Mascariñas,” panapos niya.

Labis naman ang kasiyahan ng may ari ng kompanya sa naabot ng mga Pinoy,
“We are extremely happy with this development,” bulalas ni Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 league owner Mascariñas. (Lito Oredo)

