Chiz pinagtanggol si Robin na komite chairman

Ipinagtanggol ni Senator Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero ang aktor at Senator-elect Robin Padilla laban sa mga kritiko na kumukwestiyon sa napipintong pamumuno nito bilang chairman ng Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments in the 19th Congress.

Ayon kay Escudero, walang sinumang senador ang dapat makaranas ng diskriminasyon at dapat husgahan sila batay sa kanyang performance.

“All senators are equal… they have one vote each and get the same monthly salary,” sabi ni Escudero.

“A senator can chair any committee. There is no special qualification to chair a specific committee. It rests solely on the decision via election made by a majority of the senators on the floor,” punto pa niya.

Dahil dito, kuwalipikado umano si Padilla na pamunuan sa kahit anumang komite sa Senado.

“Sen. Padilla is as qualified as any senator elected to serve as such to chair any committee that the majority decides to elect him to…” sabi pa ni Escudero. (Dindo Matining)