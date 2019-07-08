Chinese national nga nangihibsa dalan sa Tondo, gipadeport ni Isko

Gihangyo ni Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso sa Bureau of Immigration nga ipa-deport ug i-ban ang Tsino nga naaktuhan nga nangihi sa usa ka dalan sa Tondo niadtong Sabado sa gabii.

Gawas sa pagpangihi sa dalan gihapak usab sa Chinese national si Barangay 281 Chairman Jeff Lau human siya sitaha niini.

“If you hit our enforcer, if you attempt to hurt our policemen because you are a superpower, you believe that malaking bansa kayo, you are not welcome to the City of Manila,” matud ni Moreno.