Chinese experts dumating sa ‘Pinas para tumulong sa giyera vs COVID

Dumating na sa Pilipinas nitong Linggo, Abril 5, ang grupo ng Chinese medical experts na siyang tutulong sa Department of Health sa pakikipaglaban sa coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Sa isang interview, sinabi Health Secretary Francisco Duque na malaking tulong sa pool ng medical workers ang 12-member team na siyang sumabak sa COVID-19 pandemic sa China.

“They have a lot of good practices, if not, best-practices, when they manage their patients, the Covid-19 patients, in Wuhan and Hubei,” saad ni Duque.

Ang Wuhan, China ang dating epicenter ng coronavirus outbreak pero ngayon ay wala nang naitatalang local transmission.

Sinabi ni Duque na maraming ibabahaging payo, kabilang na ang medical practice ang mga Chinese experts kaya nakarekober sila sa coronavirus outbreak.

Ang mga gamot tulad ng Hydroxychloroquine at Favipiravir (Avigan), aniya, ay mabisang panlunas sa mga Covid-19 patients.

Bibisitahin ng mga medical experts ng China ang mga ospital, kasama ang mga staff ng DOH upang magsagawa ng training.

“But there will be a lot of video conferencing because we do not want them to be exposed,” ani ni Duque.

Bukod sa mga medical experts, nagpadala rin ang China ng mga protective equipment bilang proteksyon ng mga frontliner. Sa tala ng Chinese Embassy, nag-donate sila ng 300,000 surgical masks, 30,000 medical N95 masks, 5,000 medical protective face shields at 30 non-invasive ventilators

Si Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. ang sumalubong sa team sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“China prepared for this actually since SARS but this is a new mutation so they also have to learn about this and they took the heat. They are now sharing with us how to fight it, contain it, how to deal with it,” pahayag ni Locsin. (PNA)