China telecom ban sa US dahil sa banta ng seguridad

BINAWI ng Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ang lisensiya ng China Telecom na mag-operate sa Estados Unidos dahil sa pagiging banta nito sa pambansang seguridad.

Binigyan ng FCC ang China Telecom, na may 40 percent stake sa Dito Telecommunity Corp., ang third telco player sa Pilipinas ng 60 araw para mag-impake at ihinto ang pagkakaloob ng domestic at international services.

Ang China Telecom, ang pinakamalaking Chinese telecommunications company ay binigyan ng lisensiyang magkaloob ng telecommunications services sa loob ng halos 20 taon sa Amerika.

Sa isang statement, ipinaliwanag ng FCC na natuklasan nito na ang China Telecom “is subject to exploitation, influence, and control by the Chinese government and is highly likely to be forced to comply with Chinese government requests without sufficient legal procedures subject to independent judicial oversight.”

“Such ownership and control raise significant national security and law enforcement risks and the operation of the division would give the Chinese authorities the ability to ‘access, store, disrupt’ or misroute US communications, which could be used for espionage and ‘other harmful activities’ against the nation,” ayon pa sa US regulator.

Nakatakdang maglabas ang FCC ng guidance para sa paglipat ng mga customer ng China Telecom Americas sa ibang operators.

Ito ang pinakahuli sa serye ng pagkilos laban sa mga operator na itinuturing ng FCC na may ugnayan sa Chinese government, na sa kaagahan ng taon ay nagresulta sa pag-ban sa China Unicom at iba pa.