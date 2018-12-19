China pasimuno ng militarisasyon sa WPS — US ambassador

Nagkaroon ng militarisasyon sa West Philippine Sea (WPS) dahil sa mga na­ging aksyon ng China at hindi dahil sa Estados Unidos, ayon kay US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim.

Reaksyon ito ni Kim sa naging pahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ang Amerika ang dapat sisihin sa mga ginawang reclamation activity ng China sa WPS dahil sa wala umanong ginawa ang Estados Unidos dito.

“I’m not sure if it’s really fair to point a finger at the United States because we’re not doing anything. It’s China that’s taking aggressive unilateral actions in the disputed area,” saad ni Kim sa isang programa ng ABS-CBN News Channel

“China has obviously ta­ken unilateral measures. They had indicated that they will refrain from militarization, but it appears that they have not,” dagdag pa niya.