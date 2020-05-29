China may bakuna na sa Setyembre

Naniniwala si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na mauuna ang China na makadiskubre ng bakuna laban sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“[J]ust pray that the vaccine… ang target nila is September. September I think China will be able to distribute if I’m not mistaken. And the other countries are catching up. Everybody is at it so they are really trying their very best,” anang Pangulo.

“Kaya lang itong China hindi ito hambog. Wala itong ere. They work and I’m very sure that they will be the first one of the countries that would be able to come up with a vaccine,” aniya pa.

Sa Wuhan, China nagsimula ang COVID-19 pandemic noong Disyembre 2019. (Prince Golez)