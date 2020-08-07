China envoy kay Locsin: Nag-uusap na mga boss natin

Mistulang binara ng China si Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. sa arbitral ruling sa kasong napanalunan ng Pilipinas hinggil sa United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)

Sa panayam kay Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian sa telebisyon, sinabi nito na kailangang magkasundo ang dalawang panig na dalhin ang usapin sa iba bago ito maituring na arbitration at hindi ito matuturing na arbitration kung isang kampo lang ang humarap.

“Our position is that regarding so called arbitral ruling it is something agreed by both parties. Only when you have that can you call it arbitral. Without agreement of other side, we may not call it arbitral ruling,” sabi ni Huang.

Una nang nag-tweet si Locsin na: “What is ours is ours under the Arbitral Award and no one else can tell us different.”

“Obviously we have different positions in China Sea. Our leaders are wiser to agree to disagree,” ayon naman kay Huang.

Nagkasundo naman umano na idaan sa konsultasyon ang nasabing usapin.

“Our leaders have agreed to shelve the differences,” aniya pa. (Eileen Mencias)