Children’s Games sa Davao patok

LUMAHOK ang 250 Muslim, Christian at Lumad sa n Children’s Games series sa Davao region Setyembre 6 at 7.

Isinagawa ang ‘Ate-Kuya Leadership Training’ sa unang araw habang ang Larong Pinoy at alternative games ay nilarga kinabukasan.

Nagpasalamat sa Holy Cross of Malita dahil sa pagiging punong abala sa Children’s Games si Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Charles Raymond A. Maxey sa kanyang mensahe, mula kay national sports agency sa pangunguna ni Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

“Our chairman loves the children and he wants the children to play. We are determined to continue this program, which went full blast all over the country back in 2017,” hayag ni Maxey.

Masaya naman si Holy Cross of Malita administrator Sister Elizabeth Garrote kaya nagpasalamat din siya PSC dahil pinayagan silang mag-host sa nasabing event na isang major component ng PSC sa kanilangf Sports for Peace program.

May kabuuang 20 indigenous peoples (IP) children ang sumali sa laro.

“It’s so heartwarming to see them play with each other in the spirit of fun and respect. The work of peace-building starts among the children,” hayag ni PSC Mindanao cluster head Ed R. Fernandez. (Elech Dawa)