Cherie ayaw pahalik, tawaging Tita

Marami ang nagulat sa pinost na pag-e-emote ng premyadong aktres na si Cherie Gil sa social media. Tila may pinatatamaan na naman ang 55-year-old actress pero pahulaan kung sino ito.

Marami ang humuhula na baka kasamahan niya ito sa kasalukuyang teleserye o stage play na ginagawa niya.

Ang pinost na rant ni Cherie ay tungkol sa unecassary etiquette sa showbiz tungkol sa pag-beso at pagtawag ng “tito” or “tita” sa mga veteran actor. Hindi pala type ni Cherie ang ganitong nakasanayan na ng iba sa showbiz.

Pero bilang isang professional actress, hindi rin type ni Cherie ang mga nagpapahintay sa set o ang panay gamit sa cellphone kapag rehearsal ng mga eksena.

Heto ang post ni Cherie:

“Certain actors’ etiquette are not taught in some acting workshops. And I think they should be. I personally think the following: and NOT in the order of importance.

“NEVER ever kiss me in greeting, out of so called politeness and courtesy, if I don’t know who the hell you are! Introduce yourself first.

“And pllleeeaaasssee don’t call me TITA unless we are blood-related.

“NEVER ever echo the director’s instructions to your co-actor in the scene.

“Never TEACH your co actor or tell her/him how he should do the scene or his part unless YOU need something from the actor which would help you in your own process. BUT ask kindly and humbly.

“NEVER look to your cellphone or retouch while blocking/reading a scene (I promise I’ll either slap you or walk out on you).

“NEVER LET any actor wait for you when called to the set. ESPECIALLY senior actors.

“Art is a collaboration. And there is always room to learn from and grow with one another.

“So… please throw your effing ugly EGO out of the window.

“There are various kinds of EGO btw. Learn the difference.

“KEEP the good kind which is necessary for creativity and your own preservation of self worth!

“THANK YOU.”