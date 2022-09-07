CHED tinigil study now, pay later

Hininto ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) ang programa nito na naglalayong tulungan ang mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo sa pamamagitan ng pautang o loan na babayaran pagkatapos ng graduation bunsod ng napakababang payment rate.

Ani CHED chairperson Prospero de Vera, nagdesisyon ang gobyerno na ihinto ang “Study Now, Pay Later Program” dahil karamihan ng nag-loan ay hindi nagkatrabaho pagkatapos ng graduation.

Dahil dito, wala silang sapat na pera para mabayaran ang kanilang utang.

“The government was unable to collect because after the students graduate, government is unable to go after them anymore because if they don’t get jobs after they graduate, how can they pay their loans?” dugtong niya. “So, the CHED has stopped the Study Now, Pay Later Program because it is a Study Now, Pay Never Program.” (Dindo Matining)