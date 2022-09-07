Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
ONLINE
RADIO
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV

CHED tinigil study now, pay later

News
By Abante News
0 2

Hininto ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) ang programa nito na naglalayong tulungan ang mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo sa pamamagitan ng pautang o loan na babayaran pagkatapos ng graduation bunsod ng napakababang payment rate.

Ani CHED chairperson Prospero de Vera, nagdesisyon ang gobyerno na ihinto ang “Study Now, Pay Later Program” dahil karamihan ng nag-loan ay hindi nagkatrabaho pagkatapos ng graduation.

Related Posts

4th day na! Piso vs dollar sumadsad sa P57.135

Comelec chair Garcia, CSC Nograles lusot sa CA

Bawalan magturo mga manyak na guro – Hontiveros

Dahil dito, wala silang sapat na pera para mabayaran ang kanilang utang.

“The government was unable to collect because after the students graduate, government is unable to go after them anymore because if they don’t get jobs after they graduate, how can they pay their loans?” dugtong niya. “So, the CHED has stopped the Study Now, Pay Later Program because it is a Study Now, Pay Never Program.” (Dindo Matining)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Tatay sinabayan anak nag-enroll sa grade 1

Bagyong Inday papasok ng bansa sa Linggo — Pagasa

$12 milyon gagastusin sa libing ni Japan ex-PM Abe

1 of 4,008