CHED sasawsaw sa ‘UST training bubble’

KINALAMPAG ni dating Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chief Aparicio Mequi ang Commission on Higher Education (CHED) na dapat nang makialam ukol sa paglabag ng University of Sto. Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers sa ipinapatupad na health protocol sa ilalim ng quarantine period.

Hindi napigilan ni Mequi na ipaalam muli ang prosesong dapat sundin hindi lang sa sports kundi pati na rin sa pamamahala sa mga kabataang atleta at pagpapatakbo sa mas mataas na kalidad ng edukasyon.

“Filipino SportsLovers: Based on a previous action of former CHED Chairman Patricia Licuanan in accrediting the FESSAP over the objections of the UAAP, to represent the Philippines in the FISU (World University Games), thus setting a precedence, it is the CHED who exercises supervisory functions over collegiate sports,” sabi ni Mequi.

“The CHED therefore and NOT THE UAAP should investigate the UST and its basketball training bubble in Sorsogon,” sabi pa ng dating Department of Education (DepEd) Palarong Pambansa official.

Pumutok ang balitang nagkaroon ng bubble training sa Bicol ang Growling Tigers sa pangunguna ni coach na si Aldin Ayo, na malinaw na paglabag sa quarantine protocol na tinakda ng pamahalaan.

Agad nag-imbestiga ang PSC pati na rin ang IATF-EID hinggil sa pangyayari. (Lito Oredo)