Charles ‘Hari’ na ng UK

Opisyal nang ginawad kay Prince Charles ang titulong King ng Accession Council sa isang ceremony sa St. James’ Palace in London noong September 10.

During the ceremony, King Charles made a declaration and swore under oath in the presence of privy counsellors, including Queen Consort, Camilla, and his oldest son, William, who is now the Prince of Wales.

Sa pahayag ng bagong King ng United Kingdom sa NBC News: “My mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

Noong pumanaw si Queen Elizabeth II noong September 8, nagpulong agad ang accession council within 24 hours. Pinangalanan agad si Charles na King Charles III.

Sa kanyang first speech as sovereign, nagbigay-pugay si King Charles sa kanyang late mother na 70 years namuno at naging longest reigning British monarch.

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’

“Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen—my beloved Mother—was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example. Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.” (Ruel Mendoza)