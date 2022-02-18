Chandler ekis sa SEA Games

INAASAHANG magagarahe si Chandler McDaniel ng pito hanggang walong buwan dahil sa natamong knee injury kayabmalabo na ito sa 31st Southeast Asian Games sa Vietnam sa Mayo at sa AFF Women’s Championship sa Maynila sa Hulyo.

Sa isang ulat mula sa pinoyfootball.com, kinumpirma ng ama ni Chandler na si Clint McDaniel ang natamong ACL tear sa kanang tuhod ng Pinay footballer.

Magugunita na nadisgrasya ang 24-year-old forward sa semifinals ng Pinay booters kontra South Korea sa nagdaang AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

“God works in mysterious way, because in the span of a few days He blessed me and the PWNT with winning spot to the World Cup and then challenged me with yet another major injury,” litanya ni McDaniel. “But, I know with His Grace and the support of my family, team and coaches, I will be back stronger than ever.”

“Thank you to everyone who has sent me words of encouragement, well wishes and prayers over the last few weeks, it has meant the world to me. Now, it’s time to get to work!” dagdag pa nito na pinangunahan ang panalo ng Pilipinas laban sa Thailand, 1-0, sa Asian Cup. (Janiel Abby Toralba)