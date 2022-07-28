Chairperson ng mga komite sa Kamara niluklok

Inihalal ng Kamara ang mga chairperson ng iba’t ibang komite.

Sa sesyon ng plenaryo noong Miyerkoles ng gabi, naghain ng omnibus motion si House Majority Leader at Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe para sa paghalal ng mga chairperson.

Ilang kongresista ang napanatili ang kanilang pamumuno sa mga komite na kanilang hina¬wakan noong nakaraang Kongreso.

Kabilang dito sina Quezon Rep. Wilfredo Mark Enverga – Committee on Agriculture and Food; Pangasinan Rep. Christopher de Venecia – Committee on Creative Industry and Performing Arts; Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers – Committee on Dangerous Drugs; Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga – Committee on Environment and Natural Resources; Negros Occidental Rep. Francisco Benitez – Committee on Housing and Urban Development; Zamboanga del Norte Rep. Glona Labadlabad – Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Relations and Diplomacy at San Jose del Monte City Rep. Florida Robes – Committee on People’s Participation. (Billy Begas)