Cha-cha lusot na sa komite ng Kamara

Sa botong 64 pabor, 3 tutol at 3 abstention, lusot na sa House committee on constitutional amendments ang joint resolution na nagsusulong para sa pag amyenda ng ‘restrictive’ economic provisions ng 1987 Constitution.

Ang Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 2, ay inihain ni Speaker Lord Allan Velasco na layong amyendahan ang kasalukuyang economic provisions sa Kons­titusyon upang buksan ang bansa sa ‘foreign direct investment’ na malaki ang maitutulong para makabangon ang bansa mula sa COVID-19 pandemic.

Sa RBH No. 2 nakapaloob ang phrase o salita na “unless otherwise provided by law” to the constitutional provisions na may kinalaman sa national economy and patrimony; education, science and technology, arts, culture, and sports; and on general provisions to give Congress flexibility to enact laws that would free up the economy to foreign investors.”

Ipinasya naman ng komite na alisin mula proposed amendment ang Article 12, Section 7 na may kinalaman sa ‘foreign ownership of land in the Philippines’ na nagsasabing “no private lands shall be transferred or conveyed except to individuals, corporations or associations qualified to acquire or hold lands of the public domain”. (Eralyn Prado)