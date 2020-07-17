Ces Drillon sibak na sa Channel 2

Kasama na si Ces Drillon sa 11,000 employee ng ABS-CBN na matatanggal sa serbisyo. Inanunsyo ng Kapamilya network ang pagle-layoff ng mga empleyado simula August 31, pero kabilang si Ces sa mga naunang tinanggal, at ang Sports staff ng network.

“This was one of the toughest days I had to face. Telling fellow Kapamilyas that they would lose their jobs by the end of August. I lost mine too,” sabi ni Ces.

Nagpaabot ng simpatiya si Karen Davila kay Ces. At nag-aalala rin si Karen na posibleng matanggal din siya sa trabaho.

“This is heartbreaking . @cesdrillon it’s been honor to be alongside you in Bandila. You are an ABS CBN news icon and inspiration. I am preparing my heart as well for the worse and will stand by ABSCBN til the end,” tweet ni Karen.

Umabot sa 31 taon na namalagi si Ces sa Kapamilya network. (Rey Pumaloy)