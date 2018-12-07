IPINAGPAG lang ni Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving ang napilipit na kanang balikat bago nakumpleto ang 128-100 panalo kontra New York Knicks nitong Huwebes.

Inilabas si Irving 3:34 pa sa fourth quarter habang halos nadesisyunan na ang panalo ng Celtics. Nilagyan niya ng ice ang balikat habang nakaupo sa bench, hindi inalis hanggang sa television interview pero pagpasok sa locker ay inalis na.

“It was just a weird play at the end of the game,” aniya. “I don’t know. It’s like I got caught up as I was trying to get the ball out and pass it to Marcus (Smart) for a 3. It just caught me weird on my shoulder. So it’s probab­ly an AC (Acromioclavicular) joint or something like that.”

Umiskor si Irving ng 22 sa 9 for 15 shooting, 3 for 6 sa 3-point area. May palamuti pa siyang 8 assists.

Nagsumite si Al Horford ng 19 points at 12 rebounds sa Boston, balik mula bruised lower back si Jaylen Brown at naglista ng season-high 21 points. nagdagdag si Jayson Tatum ng 17.

May 22 points si Tim Hardaway Jr. sa New York, umayuda ng 14 points at 11 rebounds si Enes Kanter.