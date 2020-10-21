Abante Online
Cebuano priest na-promote sa Vatican

By Abante News Online
Pinangalanan ni Pope Francis si Cebuano priest Rev. Msgr. Jan Thomas Limchua bilang papal chaplain o miyembro ng Pontifical Family.

“With much humility and gratitude, I share to you the news that His Holiness Pope Francis has deigned to grant me the honorific rank of ‘Chaplain of His Holiness’ (Monsignore Cappellano di Sua Santità) thus making me officially part of the Pontifical Family,” pahayag ng 36-anyos na pari na inilabas ng Archdiocese of Cebu sa social media nitong Martes.

Taong 2010 inordinahang pari si Limchua sa Archdiocese of Cebu. Nakapagtapos siya ng theological studies sa Faculty of Theology ng University of Navarra sa Pamplona, Spain.

Nakuha niya ang kanyang doctorate sa Canon Law sa Pontifical Lateran University sa Rome.

Bago itinalaga bilang papal chaplain, na-appoint si Limchua bilang opisyal ng Section for the Relations with States of the Holy See ni Secretary of State His Eminence Pietro Cardinal Parolin. (Issa Santiago)

