Cebu City Representative Raul Del Mar giila nga perfect attendance
Giila sa Kamara pinaago sa Resolution No. 197 si Cebu City 1st District Rep. Raul V. Del Mar tungod sa iyang outstanding performance ug perfect attendance niini sa sunod sunod nga 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 16th ug 17th Congress.
Gipresintar ni Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo ang Resolution No. 197 ni Del Mar sa gihimp nga “Pagpupugay sa mga Kinatawan ng Ika-Labimpitong Kongreso”, human gi -adjourn ang Kongreso Martes sa gabii.
Gidayeg usab si Del Mar tungod sa pagpangamahan sa kinatibuk-ang 71 ka balaod nga may kalabotan sa poverty, undernourished children, tertiary education, tourism, renewable energy, violence against women and children, dangerous drugs, OFW voting ug pag-umol sa Cebu Port Authority ug Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority.
Milingkod si Del Mar isip north district representative niadtong 1987 ug padayun siyang nagsilbi hangtud sa 1998.
Milingkod siya pag-usab sa parehong posisyon niadtong 2001, 2004 ug 2007. (jess campos)