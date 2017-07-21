CCP Outreach brings terno mentoring program for regional designers

TO promote Filipino artistry and excellence by providing opportunities and support for the advancement of artists and performing groups in the regions, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Outreach brings FASHIONING THE TERNO: A mentorship program for regional designers to the different regions from July to September 2017.

The Terno regional workshops will be held in Vigan City-Ilocos Sur on July 24 to 28, in Bacolod City on August 10 to 14, and in General Santos City on September 5 to 9.

The intensive three-day workshop focuses on the history and the proper construction of terno, the “Philippine National Dress,” with great emphasis on its evolution from 1860-1960. The workshop also intends to amend the misconceptions about its history, as well as address the construction issues concerning the terno and its various components and train the designers’ eyes in discerning proportion and silhouette of the terno.

Costume and set designer Gino Gonzales will lead and facilitate the workshop. Gonzales won the silver prize in the professional designers category of the 2017 World Stage Design (WSD) Professional Designers category, held recently in Taipei, Taiwan for his costume designs for Dulaang UP’s 2014 production of “Hakbang sa Hakbang” (Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure).

For the Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao legs, practicing fashion designers and cultural workers involved in theater, dance and heritage conservation are expected to participate in the workshop. For each leg, a limited number of 15 participants will be accepted (on a first-come-first-serve) to ensure a more intimate and productive learning process.

FASHIONING THE TERNO: A mentorship program for regional designers is presented and organized by the CCP Cultural Exchange Department, in partnership with the CCP Kaisa sa Sining Regional Art Centers: The Heritage City of Vigan, Negros Cultural Foundation in Bacolod City, and the Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges in Gen. Santos City, and supported by BENCH.

For more information, contact the CCP Cultural Exchange at 832-1125 locals 1708-1709.