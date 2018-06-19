Cayetano naduwag sa hamon – Alejano

INIHAYAG ni Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano na naduwag si Fo­reign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano kaya hindi ito kumasa sa kanyang hamon na sabay silang pumunta sa Sandy Cay para magkaalaman na kung kontrolado ba o hindi ng China ang nasabing teritoryo sa West Philippine Sea.

Sa halip kasi na patulan ang hamon ng mambabatas, inalok ni Cayetano na paeeskortehan nito si Alejano kapag nagtungo sa Sandy Cay.

Tinatanggap naman ni Alejano ang alok ni Cayetano at umaasa umano siya na magi­ging totoo sa mga sinasabi ang kalihim.

“While it is a letdown that Secretary Cayetano chickened out from the challenge to go to Sandy Cay with me, I hope I can rely on his words that he will have me escorted there. I will request then the Department of National Defense to allow me to join their next resupply mission in Pag-asa. I also intend to invite my colleagues in the House and members of the media to come with us,” pahayag ni Alejano.

Mas mainam, ayon sa dating Marine office, kung mapapatunayan na mali ang kanyang sinasabi dahil lilitaw na kontrolado pa rin ng Pilipinas ang Sandy Cay.

“For the country’s sake and our fishermen’s welfare, I do hope I am wrong. Since Secretary Cayetano insists that we control Sandy Cay, then we should be able to see markers in the area,” ayon kay Alejano.