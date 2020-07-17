Cayetano boys ‘di kuntento sa shutdown: ABS-CBN ibenta na!

Pinayuhan ni Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte, kaalyado ni House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano ang mga Lopezes na ibenta ang ABS-CBN Corp. para masalba ang trabaho ng mahigit 11,000 nitong empleyado.

“Sa akin, bottomline, my suggestion to the Lopez family, they just sell the corporation if they really love the 11,000 employees or more and if they really want to serve the people,” sabi ni Villafuerte sa online interview kay ABS-CBN talent Karen Davila.

Sabi ni Villafuerte, susuportahan niya ang pagbibigay ng prangkisa sa kompanya kung hindi na ito hawak ng mga Lopez.

“Ibenta na lang nila yung kompanya. Ako, I will support the renewal under new management and ownership,” sabi ni Villafuerte.

Paliwanag niya, masasalba ang kompanya at ang mga trabaho pag ibinenta ito sa malalaking kompanya na makapaglalagay ng kapital para patakbuhin ito pati na manpower at financial at technical expertise.