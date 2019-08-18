Cayco, NCAA nagdonasyon ng P100K sa Batanes quake

NAGKALOOB ang NCAA ManCom (National Collegiate Athletic Association Management Committee) sa probinsya ng Batanes ng P100,000 para sa mga biktima kamakailan ng 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

Pasalamat agad si Batanes Gov. Marilou Cayco na personal tinanggap ang financial assistance sa 95th NCAA men’s basketball tournament first round eliminations halftime game ng San Beda University at Colegio de San Juan de Letran nitong Agosto 10 sa Cuneta Astrodome, Pasay City.

“We’re very thankful to the NCAA for their support to our province and our kababayans in Batanes. This is a big help for us as we try to recover from this disaster,” bulalas ni Cayco.

“We have families still in the evacuation centers, roads that need to be fixed, and also buildings that have to be repaired. So this is a big help and we’re truly grateful to the NCAA,” dagdag pa niya.

(Aivan Denzel Episcope)