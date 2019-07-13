Catriona nilait ng Thai beauty queen; Gazini, Patch rumesbak

Kinuyog nga ng mga fan ang isang Thai beauty queen aspirant, si Coco Arahya Suparurk, dahil sa paglalarawan nito na “mataba” raw si Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, na hindi raw katulad ng mga beauty queen sa kanila na mga tunay na seksi talaga.

Nag-trending nga sa social media ang pagkukumpara ni Coco sa katawan ni Catriona kay Miss Grand International 2018 Clara Sosa na umani ng samu’t saring reaksyon.

Kaya naman sigaw ng mga kapwa beauty queen ni Catriona sa Bb. Pilipinas, “NO TO BODY SHAMING”.

“There will always be people who will try to judge you from the outside, but what they say don’t matter for as long as you feel good for your self, and Cat knows who she is. So, I’m pretty much confident that she didn’t get hurt about it,” say ni Miss Universe-Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados.

“I think she has been facing this type of criticism ever since Bb.

Pilipinas, and yet, she rose above it. She proved to everybody it’s not about how much you weight, it’s not about how you look and she won Miss Universe,” sabi naman ng Bb. Pilipinas-International 2019 na si Patricia ‘Patch’ Magtanong.

“I don’t think that in this day and age that we’re going to judge and shame women for what they look like. Let’s judge them by the work they produce,” sabi naman ni Resham Saeed, ang Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational 2019. (Athena Yap)