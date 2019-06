Catriona nag-stay sa ‘Pinas dahil sa Hope

Ni Ruel Mendoza

Nag-stay pa ng ilang araw sa Pilipinas si Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray pagkatapos niyang ipasa ang Miss Universe Philippines crown kay Gazini Ganados noong nakaraang June 9.

Hindi raw kasi puwedeng umalis si Catriona na hindi niya naaasikaso ang kanyang mga tinutulungan na organizations tulad ng Hope For Change, Love Yourself and Young Focus.

Sa naganap na media confe-rence ay nakasama ni Catriona ang head ng mga organizations na ito para sa pag-turnover ng donations – $15,000 for Hope For Change from Miss Universe Inc.; P1,000,000 each for Love Yourself and Young Focus.

Natutuwa si Catriona sa mga taong may puso sa pagtulong sa kanilang kapwa na nangangailangan.

“The resonating feeling is really a matter of heart. I was working with these charity groups sitting beside me before I won Miss Universe and I don’t think I would be the same person up on that stage had I not been working with them because it really changes your heart.

“People think you do charity work to help others but really, in turn, it helps you,” pahayag pa ni Catriona.

Hindi lang daw sa pamamagitan ng pera ang pagtulong kundi ang pagkalat ng magagandang mensahe nila ay malaking tulong na.

“Charities gives you a sense of self, of awareness, and gratitude.

“So, if you partake in any form of charity work or just being aware of doing small acts of kindness in your workplace, in your family, anything like that, you will start to have a change of heart.

“And I think that the world, especially the Philippines, could do with people having a change of heart.”