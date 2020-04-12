Catriona isa-isang pararangalan ang mga frontliner

Ibibida ni Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray ang mga kuwento ng ating magigiting na frontliners na humaharap sa panganib ng COVID-19.

Ini-encourage ni Catriona ang marami na magkuwento sa kanya ng kilala nilang frontliner o kahit na ang frontliner mismo para maging inspirasyon sila sa mas marami pang tao.

Wala raw hihigit pa sa kabayanihan na ginagawa ng isang tao sa kanyang kapwa sa panahon na ito.

At gusto rin ng former Miss Universe na tayo ay magpasalamat sa mga frontliner dahil sila ay mga ina, ama, kapatid, pinsan, tito, tita, kaibigan, asawa, kapitbahay at best friend ng mga kilala natin.

Malaking bagay sa kanila ang salitang “Thank you.”

“Sometimes with everything that’s going on, it’s really easy for anxiety and fear to creep in, so I wanted to use my platforms to help uplift everyones spirits with stories of heroism, compassion, recovery, sacrifice, happiness and hope. So I wanna hear from all of YOU! 😊 Comment below your positive stories and experiences. Or if you’d like to nominate an act of local heroism or contribution, or even nominate a frontliner! 💛 I’ll be sharing these stories on my platform and each will get a chance to get a personal shutout across my channels! Cant wait to read your experiences and stories! Let’s spread the positivity! Sending everyone a big hug! 🤗” post pa ni Catriona sa IG. (Ruel Mendoza)