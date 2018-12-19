Catriona gustong agawin sa ‘Pinas

Topic ngayon ng mga Pinoy netizen ang inilabas na isyu ng The Courier Mail (media outlet sa Australia), na kung saan ay nasa frontpage ang photo ni Catriona Gray bilang bagong Miss Universe.

Nakalagay na title sa photo ni Catriona, ‘Miss Universe Philippines.’

Pero, ang isyu nga, nilagyan ng kulay pulang mala-x (crossed out) ang word na PHILIPPINES. At sa ilalim noon ay nilag­yan ng word na Queensland.

Sa Facebook account na PGAG ay makikita rin ang photo na ‘yon ng frontpage ng The Courier Mail.

“Some Australians want a piece of the Ms. Universe win, too? What do you think?

To be fair, Catriona Gray grew up in Australia. #MissUniverse #MissPhilippines,” ang nakalagay na caption.

Anyway, si Catriona ay pinanganak sa Cairns, Queensland to a Scottish-born father and a Filipino mother. Nag-aral siya sa Queensland, at nagpunta ng Manila para magtrabaho bilang modelo.

“So while she is most definitely Filipino, she’s also Australian!” ang nakalagay pa na bahagi sa kuwento.

At siyempre, katakot-takot na komento, mensahe ang nangyari, na ang iba ay idinaan na lang sa tawa, pa-joke ang lahat.

Sabi ni J Lester Dialogo Bernabe: “You’ve sent your own Miss Australia. Catriona carried “Philippines” in her chest. She talked about 104 million Filipinos behind her. She told e­veryone that she brought half of “her” country in the Miss U stage — I bet we all know what country she’s pertaining to. By the way, Queensland offers catering services for any kind of events here in Manila.”

Hirit naman ni Ley Catacutan: “J Lester Dialogo Bernabe wag ng ipilit. Live with the fact that she was born in Australia and she grew up there.”

Pero sagot ulit ni J Lester Dialogo Bernabe; “Ley Catacutan She grew up there but she went on that very stage for us, Filipinos. World peace.”