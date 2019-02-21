Catriona Gray gustong himoun nga Tourism ambassador ni Duterte

Gusto nga himoubg tourism ambassador ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte si Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray kung mahuman na ang gimbuhaton niini isip Miss Universe.

Kini ang pamahayag ni Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat niadtong Lunes, Pebrero 18 sa launch sa refreshed tourism campaign.

Matud ni Puyat, nga mioadayag sa intensyon ang Presidente nga himoun nga tourism envoy ang 25-year-old beauty queen sa paghimog courtesy call ni Catriona ni Duterte niadtong Disyembre.

“He actually said that after her (Gray’s) term, [he] wants her to be like an envoy for tourism—tourism ambassador because she’s really been…even before she won as Miss Universe she was already promoting our country and so it’s but fitting,” pamahayag ni Puyat.

Gikatakda nga makigkita ang Department of Tourism ni Catriona sa sunod nga semana alang sa posibleng collaboration sa promosyon sa torismo.

Dugang pa ni Puyat, nakatrabaho na sa DOT si Gray kaniadto dihang mibisita kini sa mga tourist destination sa Luzon, Visayas, ug Mindanao ug gi-feature kini sa iyang tourism video alang sa Miss Universe pageant.