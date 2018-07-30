Cast sa pelikula nilang Vic, Maine ug Coco, kumpleto na

Kumpleto na ang cast sa “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles” sa CCM Films Productions, MZet Productions ug APT Entertainment na pagabidahan nilang Vic Sotto, Maine Mendoza ug Coco Martin.

It’s Kapuso celebrities versus Kapamilya stars!

Sa storycon kagahapon sa Novotel Manila, gipakita ang uban pang mga cast sa pelikula sama nilang Cherie Pie Picache, Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Ryza Cenon, Arjo Atayde, Ronaldo Valdez, PJ Endrinal, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Baeby Baste, Mark Lapid, ug Tirso Cruz, III.

Tungod kay busy sa pagdirek sa “FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano” si Coco, mohulip kaniya si Michael Tuviera isip direktor sa pelikula.

Ang “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles” maoy official entry sa forthcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2018 this December ug unang panag -uban nilang Vic, Maine ug Coco sa pelikula.