Qualifications:

. Male or Female

. At least College level

. Computer Literate

. Related experience is an advantage but not necessary

. Willing to be assigned in Port Area, Manila

. Willing to work on a shifting schedule

. Can start immediately

_______________________________________________________________

MONICA PUBLISHING CORPORATION

#8272 Dr. A. Santos Ave., cor. Vitales Compound, Bgy. San Isidro, Parañaque City Philippines

Please send your resume at mpc_hrad@yahoo.com