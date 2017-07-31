CASHIER July 31, 2017 at 8:13:44 pm Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Qualifications: . Male or Female . At least College level . Computer Literate . Related experience is an advantage but not necessary . Willing to be assigned in Port Area, Manila . Willing to work on a shifting schedule . Can start immediately _______________________________________________________________ MONICA PUBLISHING CORPORATION #8272 Dr. A. Santos Ave., cor. Vitales Compound, Bgy. San Isidro, Parañaque City Philippines Please send your resume at mpc_hrad@yahoo.com We also accept walk-in applicants from: 8am to 2pm