    CASHIER


    Qualifications:

    . Male or Female

    . At least College level

    . Computer Literate

    . Related experience is an advantage but not necessary

    . Willing to be assigned in Port Area, Manila

    . Willing to work on a shifting schedule

    . Can start immediately

    _______________________________________________________________

    MONICA PUBLISHING CORPORATION

    #8272 Dr. A. Santos Ave., cor. Vitales Compound, Bgy. San Isidro, Parañaque City Philippines

    Please send your resume at mpc_hrad@yahoo.com  

    We also accept walk-in applicants from: 8am to 2pm

