Carpio iginiit na iligal ang 100% foreign telco ownership

NANINDIGAN si dating Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio na ilegal ang pagpapahintulot sa 100% foreign ownership ng telecommunications firms sa bansa hanggang hindi naaamyendahan ang Konstitusyon.

Paliwanag ni Carpio sa isang webinar kung saan host ang Philippine Bar Association (PBA) na sa ilalim ng 1987 Constitution, ang public utilities ay dapat na 60 porsiyentong pag-aari ng Filipino citizens.

Bagama’t sa inaprubahang House Bill No. 78 na naglalayong amyendahan ang Public Service Act ay inalis ang transportasyon at telecommunications bilang public utilities, sinabi ng dating SC justice na sa ilalim ng kasalukuyan at mga nagdaang Saligang Batas, malinaw na ang telecommunications ay maituturing na isang public utility.

“Under the 1935, 1973, and 1987 Constitutions, telecommunications companies or telcos have always been understood to be public utilities,” sabi ni Carpio.

“Even if they can be classified as non-public utilities, must still be at least 60 percent Filipino owned since telcos utilize radio frequencies, a natural resource whose exportation is reserved under the Constitution,” sabi pa niya.

Tunukoy ang Article 2, Section 12 ng Konstitusyon, sinabi ni Carpio na, “All natural resources are owned by the State. The State may directly [exploit such natural resources], or it may enter into co-production, joint venture, or production-sharing agreements with Filipino citizens, or corporations at least 60 percent of whose capital is owned by such persons.”

“In short, even if [HB 78] becomes a law and somehow declared constitutional is not sufficient to allow foreigners to own more than 40% equity in telcos,” dagdag pa niya.

Ang posisyong ito ng dating SC magistrate ay kinatigan ni Atty. Marlon Anthony R. Tonson, director/founding member ng Tagapagtanggol ng Watawat.

Ayon kay Tonson, isa sa mga reactor sa webinar, ang telco ay isang public utility at ang 60-40 ownership ay angkop at hindi maaaring baguhin ng kapangyarihan ng Kongreso.