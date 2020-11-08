Caroling ban aprub sa JTF COVID Shield

Suportado ni Joint Task Force COVID Shield commander Lt.Gen. Guillermo Eleazar ang mga proposal para sa pag-ban ng caroling sa Kapaskuhan upang mapigilan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 partikular sa mga bata.

Ayon kay Eleazar, hinihintay na lamang nila ang desisyon ng Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) hinggil sa nasabing proposal.

“Caroling has always been part of the Filipino tradition, I believe each and every one of us has his or her funny and meaningful stories of caroling especially when we were children. This is what makes the Christmas of every Filipino memorable and exciting one,” ani Eleazar.

“But the situation is currently different. We are facing a serious threat of Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) and we in the JTF COVID Shield believe that it is in the health interest of everybody if we could just stay home and enjoy the Yuletide season with our family,” dagdag pa nito.(Edwin Balasa)