Carlos umulos, Lady Maroons ungos sa Lady Falcons

NAGSIANGAS hanggang dulo sina skipper Diana Mae ‘Tots’ Carlos, spike partner Ma. Lina Isabel ‘Isa’ Molde at Marian Alisa Buitre para sa matamis na paghihimagsik ng University of the Philippines sa first round tormentor Adamson University, 25-18, 14-25, 25-19, 21-25, 16-14, sa The Arena-San Juan City.

Hambalos si Carlos ng game-high 22 points, molde si Molde ng 18 markers at sumagpang si Buitre ng 12 pts. upang ibawi ang UP sa 9-25, 25-27, 20-25 taob sa Araw Ng Mga Puso sa ADU sa 80th University Athletic Association of the Philippines 2017-2018 women’s indoor volleyball tournament second round eliminations kahapon.

Nakasagip ng dalawang match point ang Fighting Maroons ma­kalipas mapahulagpos ang dalawang puntos na abante sa fifth set bago ang kambal na hits nina Carlos at Maria Arielle ‘Ayel’ Estrañero upang buhulan ang biktima sa barahang 3-5 win-loss sa walong eskuwelahang liga.

“We don’t want to lose twice on the same team. Our passing improved, the way we serve. Even though we sent balls out, we served well,” bigkas ni UP Kenyan coach Godfrey Okumu.