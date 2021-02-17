Carlos tiwala kay coach Tai

Isa sa mga bagay na kinasasabikan ni opposite spiker Diana Mae “Tots” Carlos sa kanyang pag-anib sa Creamline Cool Smashers ay ang oportunidad na makasama si Thai veteran coach Tai Bundit.

“Well, I believe coach Tai is a very good coach especially with the results na napakita nya with UAAP and PVL, except sa training na nababalitaan ko na nakakatakot daw pero I’m ready to train naman with him because I really believe na okay yung sistema nya,” lahad ni Carlos sa programang “The Game” ng One Sports Martes ng gabi.

Dagdag pa ng PVL Open Conference 2019 Best Opposite Hitter, “also gustong-gusto ko talaga makasama sina ate Ly (Valdez) and sila ate Jia (Morado), that’s what I’m really excited about siguro. The training and the chemistry na mabubuo ko with the team.”

Magugunita na huling pumalo ang 5-foot-8 skipper noong UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament ngunit napurnada dahil sa coronavirus disease.

“I think I’m really done with UAAP but you know sobrang sayang kasi of course- UAAP once in a lifetime lang yan darating sa isang player so sobrang nanghihinayang ako na hindi ko na malalaro yung last year ko.” paliwanag ni Carlos.

“But I had to set my priorities and yung nga I decided to join the Creamline Cool Smahers.” (JAToralba)