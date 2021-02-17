Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Carlos tiwala kay coach Tai

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 2

Isa sa mga bagay na kinasasabikan ni opposite spiker Diana Mae “Tots” Carlos sa kanyang pag-anib sa Creamline Cool Smashers ay ang oportunidad na makasama si Thai veteran coach Tai Bundit.

“Well, I believe coach Tai is a very good coach especially with the results na napakita nya with UAAP and PVL, except sa training na nababalitaan ko na nakakatakot daw pero I’m ready to train naman with him because I really believe na okay yung sistema nya,” lahad ni Carlos sa programang “The Game” ng One Sports Martes ng gabi.

Dagdag pa ng PVL Open Conference 2019 Best Opposite Hitter, “also gustong-gusto ko talaga makasama sina ate Ly (Valdez) and sila ate Jia (Morado), that’s what I’m really excited about siguro. The training and the chemistry na mabubuo ko with the team.”

Magugunita na huling pumalo ang 5-foot-8 skipper noong UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament ngunit napurnada dahil sa coronavirus disease.

Related Posts

4 player ng Spurs sapol ng COVID-19

Giannis, Bucks luhod sa Raptors

Barty sibak na sa Aussie Open

“I think I’m really done with UAAP but you know sobrang sayang kasi of course- UAAP once in a lifetime lang yan darating sa isang player so sobrang nanghihinayang ako na hindi ko na malalaro yung last year ko.” paliwanag ni Carlos.

“But I had to set my priorities and yung nga I decided to join the Creamline Cool Smahers.” (JAToralba)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Sulit ang pagod ng Gilas Pilipinas

Paalam, Petecio malaki tsansa sa Tokyo Games

Diaz natatakam sa Olympic gold

1 of 959