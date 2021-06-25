Carlisle coach uli ng Indiana

MAGBABALIK bilang head coach ng Indiana si veteran mentor Rick Carlisle matapos ang agreement sa pagitan ng dalawang kampo, anunsiyo ng Pacers nitong Biyernes (Manila time).

Nitong nakaraang linggo, iniwan ni Carlisle ang Dallas Mavericks matapos ang 13 season.

“Rick is a proven winner with a championship and will be a Hall of Fame coach,” pahayag ni Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard.

“He has demonstrated throughout his career an ability to build something with sustainable success. He has great respect for our franchise and our fans from his previous times here. We are very happy to welcome him back to Indiana.”

Sa apat na season nang hawakan ang Pacers noong 2003-20007, nakapagtala si Carlisle ng 181-147 record.

Ayon sa ulat ng ESPN, sumang-ayon sa four-year deal si 61-year-old Carlisle sa Pacers. (Janiel Abby Toralba)