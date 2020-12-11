Carla may feeding program sa mga ligaw na hayop

Malapit sa puso ng bida ng ‘Love of my Life’ na si Carla Abellana ang mga hayop. At gusto nga niyang magbigay ng tulong sa mga stray animals.

At dahil nalalapit na ang Pasko, maglulunsad si Carla ng feeding program para sa mga hayop sa December 21 hanggang December 28. “Christmas is fast approaching and it’s time to make some strays feel this season too. Let’s all share our blessings by giving them one of the best gifts a stray dog or cat can get, a clean and decent meal,” sabi Carla sa IG.

Kasalukuyang nangangalap ng suporta at donasyon si Carla para rito. Anyway, abala pa rin ang aktres sa lock-in taping ng primetime series na ‘Love of my Life’ na malapit nang bumalik sa GMA Telebabad! Abangan! (Dondon Sermino)